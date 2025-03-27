United Spirits announces interim dividend, record date; stock gains 

Shares of United Spirits Ltd climbed 3% in the afternoon session on Thursday after board of the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY25. United Spirits stock gained 3% to Rs 1396.60 against the previous close of Rs 1359.60 on BSE.

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.66 crore. Market cap of United Spirits stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore on BSE.

"The payment of interim dividend of INR 4 per equity share (face value Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders has been fixed as Thursday, 3rd April 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or after 21st April 2025," said United Spirits.

The Diageo-controlled liquor maker reported a 4.3% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 335 crore for the third quarter. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, United Spirits posted a net profit of Rs 350.2 crore.24 Jan 2025

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 7,732 crore against Rs 6,962 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net sales climbed 14.4% to Rs 3,433 crore against Rs 3,002 crore in the year-ago period.

United Spirits is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of beverage alcohol and other allied spirits, including through tie-up manufacturing units and through strategic franchising of some of its brands.