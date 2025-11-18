Up to 12x return in 5 years: 3 multibagger stocks to turn ex-dividend on November 19

Banco Products (India), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), and NBCC (India) have all delivered spectacular returns over the last five years and are now in focus as they are set to trade ex-dividend on November 19 for their recently declared interim dividends.

Leading the pack in long-term performance, shares of Banco Products have delivered a staggering 1,227 per cent return over the last five years, surging from Rs 59.38 to Rs 788.35 on the BSE. In a stock exchange filing, the auto-ancillary company announced that its Board of Directors, in a meeting on November 13, approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, which translates to 350 per cent on its Rs 2 face value. On Tuesday, the scrip was trading 3.31 per cent lower at Rs 787.80, down from its previous close of Rs 814.75 apiece.

State-run Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has also generated significant wealth for its investors, climbing 652 per cent in five years from Rs 32.75 to Rs 246.35. The stock was trading in the green on Tuesday, up 2.76 per cent at Rs 246 apiece, commanding a market capitalization of Rs 49,246 crore.

According to its regulatory filing dated November 10, 2025, the HUDCO board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2025-26, on a face value of Rs 10 each.

Another public sector multibagger, NBCC (India) Ltd, has seen its shares surge 573 per cent in five years, rising from Rs 17.23 to Rs 116.10. The stock was trading marginally lower by 0.34 per cent at Rs 116.30 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, compared to its previous close of Rs 116.70.

NBCC informed exchanges on November 13 that its board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share (21 per cent) on its face value of Rs 1 each.

As per the exchange filings from all three companies, the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of these interim dividends has been fixed as Wednesday, November 19.