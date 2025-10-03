Up to 263% return in 6 months: 4 multibagger stocks under Rs 100

Small-cap counters under the Rs 100 mark have turned into multibagger machines over the past six months, clocking triple-digit gains across sectors ranging from food-tech services and finance to steel and tourism-linked lending. Four names — Spice Lounge Food Works, Haryana Financial Corporation, Jayaswal Neco Industries and Tourism Finance Corporation of India — have delivered between 107 per cent and 263 per cent returns in the last six months.

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd has been the star performer, rallying from Rs 10.98 to Rs 39.94 on the BSE, marking a six-month gain of about 263 per cent. On Friday, the stock slipped 1.98 per cent to Rs 39.15 in afternoon trade, valuing the company at Rs 2,729 crore. The firm is engaged in providing a complete range of food tech services and solutions.

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd has soared from Rs 27.67 to Rs 84.74, delivering 206 per cent returns. The stock in Friday’s session locked in a 4.99 per cent upper circuit at Rs 84.74, giving the company a market cap of Rs 1,564 crore.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, a steelmaker, advanced from Rs 33.37 to Rs 69.17 in the same period, translating into a 107 per cent rise. On Friday, at last check, the stock gained 4.50 per cent to Rs 72.28, taking its market value to Rs 7,018 crore. The company manufactures and supplies pig iron, sponge iron, pellets, alloy steel and iron & steel castings.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCI) also doubled investors’ wealth, climbing from Rs 35.33 to Rs 73.69 in six months, a gain of 108 per cent. The stock inched 0.35 per cent higher on Friday to Rs 73.95, valuing the firm at Rs 3,423 crore. TFCI focuses on financing projects across tourism, real estate, manufacturing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and logistics, alongside secured lending to NBFCs and corporates.

