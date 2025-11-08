Up to 298% return in 6 months: FPIs raise bets on these 4 stocks in Q2

Even as benchmark indices clocked modest gains over the past six months, select mid- and small-cap counters have delivered stellar returns, drawing increased interest from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). While the Nifty rose 5 per cent and the Sensex added 4 per cent during the period, the broader BSE 500 index advanced 7 per cent.

Leading the pack is BGR Energy Systems Ltd, a capital equipment manufacturer for the power and petrochemical sectors. The counter turned into a multibagger, soaring 298 per cent in just six months—from Rs 101.88 to Rs 406 on the BSE. FPIs raised their holding from a negligible 0.01 per cent in the June quarter to 0.10 per cent in the September quarter. The stock ended 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 406 on Friday.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, engaged in cotton trading, witnessed a 243 per cent surge over six months, rallying from Rs 43.08 to Rs 148.15. Foreign investors, who held no stake in the June quarter, initiated a position with a 0.05 per cent holding in the September quarter. The stock, however, slipped 4.97 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 148.15.

In the engineering segment, HBL Power Systems Ltd delivered a robust 108 per cent return, with its share price rising from Rs 468.85 to Rs 976.80 over six months. The company, which manufactures batteries and defence electronics, saw FPI holding jump sharply from 4.83 per cent in Q1 to 7.10 per cent in Q2. The stock settled 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 976.80 on Friday.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) nearly doubled investors’ wealth, surging 98.97 per cent to Rs 600.20 from Rs 301.65 over six months. FPIs also raised their exposure, increasing their stake from 2.25 per cent in the June quarter to 3.32 per cent in the September quarter. The stock closed Friday’s session with a strong 5.98 per cent gain at Rs 600.20.