Up to 5,111% return: 4 multibagger stocks made investors richer in 2025 so far

Even as markets navigate a complex year, 2025 has already minted a set of extraordinary multibagger stocks, turning modest investments into significant wealth. Four particular counters have delivered stellar returns, with gains soaring as high as 5,111 per cent so far this year.

Leading the charge is RRP Semiconductor Ltd, which has posted a jaw-dropping 5,111 per cent gain in 2025. The stock rocketed from Rs 185.50 to Rs 9,667.55. On Thursday, it continued its upward march, trading 2 per cent higher to lock in at its upper circuit of Rs 9,667.55. This rally comes despite a significant shift in its recent financials; the company reported a net loss of ₹437 crores for Q2 FY26, a stark contrast to the net profit of ₹1,331 crores in the corresponding Q2 of FY25. This performance reflects investor enthusiasm for the company's transition from a trading and investment firm into the electronics and semiconductor space.

Not far behind, Midwest Gold Ltd has delivered a 1,633 per cent return to its investors, with its share price climbing from Rs 117.10 to Rs 2029.60 in 2025. The stock, which is engaged in the processing and trading of granite, marble, and other natural stones, faced some profit booking on Thursday, hitting a 2 per cent lower circuit at Rs 2,029.60.

Elitecon International Ltd also secured its place in the multibagger list, surging 1,404 per cent from Rs 10.37 to Rs 156 so far this year. The stock was trading 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 156 on Thursday. The company has been in the news for strategic expansion, having recently informed exchanges that it acquired majority stakes in two agro-product companies to bolster its FMCG business. Elitecon acquired a 55 per cent stake in Landsmill Agro Private Limited for Rs 52.85 crore and a 51.65 per cent stake in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited for Rs 128.40 crore.

Rounding out the list is GHV Infra Projects Ltd, which grew from Rs 36.37 to Rs 318 in 2025, marking a 774 per cent gain. The stock, from a company engaged in the business of auxiliary services, was trading 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 318 on Thursday.

