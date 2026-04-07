Upcoming bonus share: Check ratio, record date and key stock details

There is one listed entity, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd, which is set to disburse bonus shares to its shareholders in the week ahead. Investors tracking corporate actions should keep an eye on record dates to ensure eligibility for the bonus allotments.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible for settlement. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not be reflected in the demat account in a timely manner.

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R M Drip bonus share: Ratio, record date

R M Drip had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:7. This means that shareholders will receive five new fully paid-up equity shares for every seven existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for the same is set as April 10 (Friday). "The deemed date of allotment of the Bonus Equity Shares shall be the next working day following the Record Date, i.e., April 13, 2026," R M Drip stated, adding that the move would increase its authorised share capital.

The company also said that its board had cleared "the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs 31,50,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Crore Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 31,50,00,000 (Thirty-One Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Re 1/- each to Rs 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore only) divided into 50,00,00,000 (Fifty Crore) Equity Shares of Re 1/- each, subject to approval of the Members through the Postal Ballot process."

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On Tuesday, R M Drip shares settled 5 per cent higher at Rs 47.18. Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of R M Drip under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Avax Apparels turns ex-bonus

Meanwhile, Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd turned ex-bonus on April 7 (Tuesday). The deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares would be April 8 (Wednesday).

The firm had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

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Stock-wise, Avax Apparels slipped 5 per cent to close at Rs 159.60.