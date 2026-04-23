Stock split 2026: E2E Networks Ltd, backed by engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd, is all set to split its stock. Amid this, the stock has been on a run, gaining nearly 41% over just the last 15 trading sessions.

In a regulatory filing submitted to NSE on Tuesday, April 21, the company revealed its plan to subdivide its equity shares to enhance the liquidity of the Company's equity shares and to encourage the participation of small investors by making the equity shares of the Company more affordable

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Stock split ratio

According to the filing, E2E Networks' board has greenlit a 10-for-1 stock split. This means every one existing fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares carrying a face value of Re 1 each, subject to the approvals from shareholders. Meanwhile, the record date for the same has not been announced yet.

Stock performance

However, on Thursday, April 23, the stock declined 1.09% to close at Rs 2,904 per share, down from its previous close of Rs 2,936.10. It has been on a stellar run this month; the counter jumped nearly 41% in 15 trading sessions.

L&T stake in the company

Meanwhile, L&T holds a commanding position in the E2E Networks' shareholding table. Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern available on the NSE, L&T holds a solid 18.45% stake or 3,793,329 shares in the company.