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Upcoming stock split: Share price up over 40% in 6 months, record date soon; check ratio

Upcoming stock split: Share price up over 40% in 6 months, record date soon; check ratio

In a recent stock exchange filing, the company informed exchanges that it has fixed Friday, April 17, 2026 as the record date.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Upcoming stock split: Share price up over 40% in 6 months, record date soon; check ratioPashupati Cotspin stock split 2026 (Image: AI generated image for representational purpose only)

Stock split 2026: A textile player is nearing a crucial date for its upcoming stock split, with shares surging over 40% in the past six months.

At last check on Wednesday, Pashupati Cotspin Ltd shares were trading 0.86% higher at Rs 1001 apiece on the BSE. The stock has been on a upward trajectory recently, rallying over 40% in just the last six months. The firm currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,572 crore. 

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Record date for Pashupati Cotspin stock split

In a recent stock exchange filing, the company informed exchanges that it has fixed Friday, April 17, 2026 as the record date. This specific date will be used for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for the sub-division (split) of equity shares. The ex-date for this is also set for April 17, 2026.

Stock split ratio: 1:10

Delving into the split would convert one existing equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 into a total of 10 equity shares of Re 1 each. 

In another exchange filing, the company said it has secured member approval for the alteration of the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association. The firm's total share capital stands at around Rs 16 crore, divided into "160,000,000 (sixteen crore) equity shares of Re 1" each.

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Before this corporate restructuring, the textile maker distributed a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share on September 23, 2025.

Established in 1997, the Pashupati Group has an operational foothold in the textile industry with a comprehensive farm-to-fabric model. Over the decades, the company has expanded its diverse verticals to seamlessly encompass ginning, oil milling, spinning, TFO, and weaving, along with advanced sizing and warping capabilities.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 8, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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