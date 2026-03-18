Urban Company shares zoom 20% after SBI MF stake buy

Shares of Urban Company Ltd surged sharply in Wednesday's trade, rising 19.80 per cent to hit a high of Rs 131.60, after a stake purchase by SBI Mutual Fund in a block deal.

SBI MF bought shares worth Rs 632.2 crore in the company through the transaction on Tuesday. Separately, DF International II Fund, Wellington Hadley Harbor and ABG Capital offloaded their holdings.

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The block trade coincided with the expiry of a six-month lock-in period for shareholders, which unlocked nearly 94.1 crore shares, or about 66 per cent of Urban Company's total outstanding equity, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Separately, the company's recently launched 'instant maid service,' InstaHelp, has seen strong traction in terms of daily bookings since its rollout in March 2025.

"With InstaHelp, the service is already well established across urban centres, and as urbanisation continues, more opportunities will open up for them," Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, told Business Today.

"Currently, the stock may not offer much immediate upside, but with a 2–3 year horizon, a 40–50 per cent upside is possible," he added.

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As per the December quarter shareholding pattern, promoters held a 20.29 per cent stake in Urban Company, slightly lower than 20.43 per cent in the preceding quarter.