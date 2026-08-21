Urban Company: UBS expects 32% CAGR for NTV growth, turns bullish 

Shares of Urban Company are in focus today after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call. It assigned a target price of Rs 180 to the stock. On Thursday, the retail e-commerce firm's stock closed 1.26% lower at Rs 146.55. Urban Company's market cap fell to Rs 17,144 crore.
The brokerage said the company is India's Largest Online Home Services Platform With 84 lakh users & 59,000 service providers. FY26 Net Transaction Value (NTV) came at Rs 4,300 crore. The brokerage expects 32% CAGR for NTV to grow around Rs 10,000 cr by FY29.