UTI AMC shares tumble 11% after Q4 FY26 results; here's why

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd fell sharply on Friday, declining 11.38 per cent in afternoon trade to hit a low of Rs 918.10, after the company reported a weak set of fourth-quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings.

The asset manager posted a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rs 66.71 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This compares with a profit of Rs 120.97 crore in the preceding quarter (Q3 FY26) and Rs 87.46 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations also declined on a sequential basis, falling 24.53 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 390.28 crore from Rs 517.13 crore in Q3 FY26. However, it rose 3.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 375.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Expenses surged significantly during the quarter, rising to Rs 418.80 crore -- up 81.44 per cent QoQ and 88.72 per cent YoY.

Additionally, the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at UTI AMC, said its mutual fund AUM (Asset Under Management) reached Rs 3.88 lakh crore in FY26 and consolidated AUM stood at Rs 23.42 lakh crore. "Our gross new SIP inflows crossed 14.5 lakh and total AUM via SIP amounts to Rs 39,812.66 crore," Subramaniam added.

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The company said its core income (sale of services) for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 375 crore, compared to Rs 360 crore in Q4 FY25. Normalised core PAT stood at Rs 99 crore for the quarter, marginally higher than Rs 98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Digital purchase transactions rose to 61.04 lakh, marking a 22.79 per cent increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

UTI AMC, the investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund, has a presence across 699 districts in India, among the widest distribution networks in the industry.