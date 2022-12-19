scorecardresearch
UTI AMC, Tata Investment deny report of Tata group buying majority stake in AMC. Full details

UTI AMC said the company has not taken any decision on the transaction as mentioned in the news item and as such no disclosure is required to be made under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations

Tata Investment Corporation said it is not aware of any information on the aforementioned news item and hence unable to comment on the same Tata Investment Corporation said it is not aware of any information on the aforementioned news item and hence unable to comment on the same

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday said it is not a part of any negotiation (with Tata Group) as suggested by a media report. ET had in a report today suggested that the Tata Group was in final talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from state-owned companies.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 4:03 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
