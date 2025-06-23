V-Mart Retail share crash: Why stock is showing 75% fall on some trading apps

V-Mart Retail Ltd turned ex-date for bonus issue of 3:1 on Monday, and its adjusted share price shares rose over 3 per cent following the corporate action. That said, the stock was down 75 per cent over Friday's unadjusted closing price of Rs 3,556.50 apiece on NSE. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing this unadjusted V-Mart Retail share price for Friday and, thus, suggesting a 75 per cent-odd crash on the counter.

Since June 23 was set as the record date for the corporate action, V-Mart Retail would determine eligible shareholders today only.

In a recent note, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) stated that value fashion retailers continued to outperform premium and branded apparel players during FY25. This was driven by structural factors such as rising aspirations in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, a continued shift from unorganised to organised retail, deeper penetration of private labels, a wider range of consumer options under one roof, and accelerated store expansion.

MOFSL highlighted that the four listed value retailers—V-Mart, Style Bazaar, V2 Retail, and Vishal Mega Mart—posted combined revenue growth of 24 per cent in FY25, supported by a 16 per cent increase in retail area and strong double-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG).

V-Mart alone accounted for 50 per cent of the sector's margin expansion, with a sharp rebound in its operating margin to 4 per cent in FY25 (from near-zero in FY24), driven by reduced losses in its online business (LimeRoad) and improved SSSG.

Corporate actions today

Meanwhile, shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd turned ex-dividend today. GNA Axles, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd would also turned ex-dividend today.