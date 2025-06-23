V-Mart Retail shares to turn ex-bonus; SAMIL, HUL, Kalpataru go ex-dividend today

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd would turn ex-dividend today. G N A Axles, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd would also turn ex-dividend today. V-Mart Retail Ltd, on the other hand, would turn ex-date for bonus issue today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Kansai Nerolac Paints board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY25. It also declared a special dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, which was subject to approval of members at the AGM. Monday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Kansai Nerolac Paints shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of today (record date) would be eligible to receive dividends. The dividends, if approved, will be made around July 5, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The HUL board at its meeting held on April 24 had recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. Today is the record date for the same. The Company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and special dividend of Rs 10 per share on November 21, 2024. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs 53 per equity share of face value of Re 1/- each.

Advertisement

Pilani Investment (Rs 15 per share), Kalpataru Projects International (Rs 9 per share), Dalmia Bharat (Rs 5 per share), GNA Axles (Rs 3 per share), Dynamic Cables (Re 0.50 per share), SAMIL (Re 0.35 per share) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India (Re 0.35 per share) would also turn ex-dividend today.

In the case of V-Mart Retail Ltd, the bonus issue of 3:1 was announced. Investors who own one share of V-Mart Retail would get three additional new shares. MOFSL in a recent note said Value fashion retailers continued to outperform premium and branded apparel retailers during FY25, driven by structural factors such as rising aspirations in tier 2/3/4 cities, a continued shift from unorganized to organized retailers, deeper private label penetration and more options for consumers under one roof, and accelerated store expansion.

Advertisement

It noted that the four listed value retailers including V-Mart, Style Bazaar, V2 Retail and Vishal Mega Mart posted combined revenue growth of 24 per cent, supported by 16 per cent retail area addition and healthy double-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG).

It noted V-Mart accounted for 50 per cent of the sectoral margin expansion, posting a sharp rebound to 4 per cent in FY25 (against near-zero in FY24), driven by lower losses in online venture (LimeRoad) and improvement in SSSG.

