VA Tech Wabag shares rise 3% on securing major water treatment project in Nepal

VA Tech Wabag shares rose as much as 3% on Thursday, hitting ₹1,441.5 intraday, after announcing a significant Nepal order.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025 11:32 AM IST
  • VA Tech Wabag wins $30-75M order for Nepal water plant.
  • New plant to treat 255M litres/day, boosting Kathmandu water security.
  • Project funded by Asian Development Bank, executed in 36 months.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag Ltd. gained over 3% on Thursday on the announcement of a substantial new order from Nepal. The company said the order was awarded by the Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB) and covers the design, construction, and operation of the Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 255 million litres per day in the Kathmandu Valley.

The project, which is to be executed within 36 months and followed by five years of operations and maintenance, is funded by the Asian Development Bank. The company described the deal as a "large" repeat order, placing its value between $30 million and $75 million.

On Thursday, VA Tech Wabag shares were trading 3.36% higher at ₹1,449.35 , compared to the previous close of ₹1402.  Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8,881 crore. 

So far in 2025, the stock is down 17%. The new plant will be built adjacent to the existing Melamchi Water Treatment Plant and will treat water from the Melamhi, Yangri, and Larke rivers, thereby improving water security for residents in the Kathmandu region.

In its communication, the company said: the water technology solutions provider said that the "large" repeat order is from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB) in Nepal, and pertains to the design, build and operations of the state-of-the-art Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 255 million liters per day (MLD) in the Kathmandu Valley.

Commenting on the development, Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head of South and Southeast Asia at WABAG, said: "This Large order further consolidates WABAG's strategic presence in Nepal and reinforces our position as an industry leader across the South Asian region."

The project is expected to strengthen VA Tech Wabag's position in South Asia's water technology sector and expand its operational footprint in neighbouring markets. The company continues to focus on leveraging opportunities in the region, with the Sundarijal project reflecting its ongoing engagement in large-scale water infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:32 AM IST
