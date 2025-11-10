Shares of VA Tech Wabag, the leading water treatment player, fell over 3% on Monday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. VA Tech Wabag reported a 20.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 84.8 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 70.6 crore in the same period last year.

The Chennai-based water technology firm’s revenue from operations rose 19.2% to Rs 834 crore in the last quarter from Rs 700 crore a year earlier led by project execution both in India and overseas.

Skandaprasad Seetharaman, CFO, VA Tech Wabag told Business Today that focus of the company will be outside India, overseas projects, industrial projects, advanced technology projects.

"Today our top 5 orders in the order book are either in desalination or in advanced technology sewage treatment projects" said Seetharaman.

For the 11th consecutive quarter, the company has remained cash positive. In the long term, the company has remained net cash positive for the 6th consecutive year.

"We closed with a net cash positive position of over Rs 675 crore and we have a very very good mix in line with our strategy where almost 50% of the business comes from outside India and that way cements our position as a global major," he told Business Today.

"So, in all, in summary, it was a quarter that delivered on what we had promised, 13-15% EBITDA, cash positive ands 15% ROE," he added.

Meanwhile, VA Tech Wabag stock lost 3.19% to Rs 1344.95 in the current session. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 8433 crore. A total of 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.27 crore.

The stock has gained 389% in three years and risen 611% in five years.

VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. VA Tech Wabag shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.