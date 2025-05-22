VA Tech Wabag shares in focus on Q4 results, dividend

VA Tech Wabag Ltd reported a robust performance for the fourth quarter, with net profit increasing by 37.4% year-on-year to reach ₹99.5 crore. This improvement was supported by a 23.8% rise in revenue, which amounted to ₹1,156.2 crore. The company's EBITDA grew by 21.9% to ₹140.8 crore, while operating margins held steady at 12.2%. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY25, marking a significant milestone as the company celebrates its centenary year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company maintained a strong cash position, ending FY25 with gross cash of ₹946.2 crore and net cash of ₹589 crore, marking the fifth consecutive year of being net cash positive. Excluding HAM projects, the net cash stood at ₹706 crore. VA Tech Wabag reported order inflows worth ₹5,700 crore for the year, contributing to a total order book of ₹13,700 crore, which includes framework contracts, ensuring strong revenue visibility in the future. Shares of VA Tech Wabag rose by 1.26% to close at ₹1,414.10 on the BSE following the announcement.

Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal highlighted the disciplined execution and strategic focus that contributed to the year's performance. He remarked, "We are especially proud to be recognised among the top three global desalination players." The company's commitment to scaling municipal infrastructure investments is reinforced by a strategic platform partnership with a consortium led by Norfund. This recognition and strategic alignment underscore the company's growing influence in the global market.