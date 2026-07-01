Va Tech Wabag shares gain 6% on ‘Large’ order win in Austria 

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose 6% in early deals on Wednesday after the water treatment firm said it won a ‘Large’ Order towards expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria.

VA Tech Wabag stock gained 6.3% to a high of Rs 2137 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,949 crore. A total of 0.30 lakh shares of VA Tech Wabag changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.28 crore. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.32, indicating high volatility during the period. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 1033.95 on January 27, 2026.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 71.8, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

With this project, WABAG further strengthens its position as a leading full-service provider for complex infrastructure in drinking water and wastewater treatment. The project highlights WABAG’s ability to deliver integrated, climate-resilient water technology solutions for major public utilities and reinforces its role as a reliable partner for sustainable water management.

"The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030, followed by acceptance milestones. For WABAG, the project represents a flagship reference in Austria and underlines the Group’s strategic focus on Europe," said the water treatment firm.

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VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.