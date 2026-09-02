Vadilal, Nirlon, Action Construction Equipment, Birla Precision Technologies among 12 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Vadilal Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 43 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 10.

Nirlon

Nirlon had announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend tomorrow. Thursday would be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 18.

Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3 would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 18.

Advertisement

Birla Precision Technologies

Birla Precision Technologies had announced a final dividend of 5 paise per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

Others

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd (Rs 12.50 per share), Carraro India Ltd (Rs 6.75 per share), Hindustan Hardy Ltd (Rs 2.80 per share), Bansal Roofing Products Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Lehar Footwears Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share),and Rose Merc Ltd (Rs 0.35 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.