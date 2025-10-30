Vaibhav Global Q2 results, dividend send stock surging 13% today; key highlights

Shares of Vaibhav Global climbed 13 per cent after the omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets said its profit grew 71 per cent to Rs 48 crore in the September quarter on 10.2 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 877 crore. Vaibhav Global said its Ebitda increased 28 per cent YoY while Ebitda margin improved 130 basis points to 10 per cent, up 28 per cent in absolute terms. This was driven by productivity gains and operating leverage, the company informed stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vaibhav Global said its total customers stood at all-time high at 7.14 lakh, up 5 per cent YoY. New Customer acquisitions (TTM) stood at 3.8 lakh, while customer retention rate sustained at 41 per cent. Overall, gross margin stood at 63.5 per cent, led by sharp focus on efficient product mix and pricing discipline.

"With a strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, and improving profitability, we are well positioned to sustain growth. We maintain our FY26 guidance of 7-9 per cent, with potential upside as macro conditions improve and tariff concerns ease," said Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director at Vaibhav Global.

Following the development, the stock rose 13.44 per cent to hit a high of Rs 292 on BSE, taking its one-week rise to 23 per cent.

Advertisement

The company said its balance sheet remained strong with a net cash position of Rs 156 crore. Among return ratios, ROCE stood at 20 per cent and ROE at 13 per cent. Vaibhav Global said its in-house brands contributed 41 per cent of gross B2C revenue, up from 31 per cent in Q2 FY25. Digital revenue mix stood at 42 per cent of B2C revenue.

Along with quarterly results, the Vaibhav Global board declared the second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be Thursday, November 6, 2025 and the said dividend would be paid to the equity shareholders of the company within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said.

