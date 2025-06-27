Business Today
Valiant Communications stock hits record high on order win from Tejas Networks

Valiant Communications has received a significant order from Tejas Networks Limited, part of the Tata Group, to supply and commission its equipment for the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025 4:40 PM IST
Valiant Communications stock hits record high on order win from Tejas Networks Valiant Communications stock hit upper circuit of 5% and a record high of Rs 750.25 against the previous close of Rs 714.55 on BSE.
SUMMARY
  • Valiant Communications received a confirmed purchase order worth Rs 3746 lakh
  • The order is for supplying communication and synchronization equipment to GETCO
  • Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, placed the order with Valiant

Shares of Valiant Communications hit upper circuit of 5% after the firm announced that it secured a confirmed purchase order from Tejas Networks Limited, a Tata Group company. The order involves the supply and commissioning of Valiant's Communication, Protection and Synchronization equipment. This project is intended for the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), which is the designated end-user of the equipment.

Valiant Communications stock hit upper circuit of 5% and a record high of Rs 750.25 against the previous close of Rs 714.55 on BSE. The stock closed at the same level on Friday.  Market cap of the stock stood at Rs 572.30 crore. 

The total value of the purchase order is Rs 37.46 crore. The collaboration underscores Valiant's expanding influence in the energy transmission sector. Tejas Networks, known for its network solutions, has chosen Valiant to aid in enhancing the infrastructure of GETCO, highlighting the strategic nature of this partnership.

This order marks a significant achievement for Valiant Communications, reflecting its growing presence within the industry. It may open up further opportunities within the Tata Group's network, potentially leading to more engagements in similar projects, thereby facilitating the company's growth and contributing to stakeholder value.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 27, 2025 4:40 PM IST
