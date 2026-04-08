Varun Beverages dividend 2026: Price targets, outlook and more 

Shares of PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages turned ex-dividend today. The record date for final dividend for Varun Beverages falls on April 8 (today). Varun Beverages declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 for FY25.

Varun Beverages stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 417 today against the previous close of Rs 400.65. A total of 1.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.32 crore. Market cap of Varun Beverages stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 400 and resistance at Rs 420. A decisive move above the Rs 420 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 435. The expected trading range will be between Rs 400 and Rs 435 in the short-term."

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 42.5, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The FMCG stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility during the period.

Ambit Capital has a price target of Rs 501 on the stock. The brokerage expects strong volume growth in beverages, expansion across India and Africa, and improving profitability led by scale and backward integration.

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Ambit expects strong revenue growth in the coming years, backed by an expanding product range that includes energy drinks, hydration solutions, juices, and initial steps into snacks and alcoholic beverages. Ambit believes the core business trajectory remains solid, with risks primarily associated with input cost pressures and competitive pricing challenges.

Ambit Capital mentioned the company's transformation into a large, diversified player in the beverage market, with an expanding presence on the international stage.

“VBL is transitioning from a regional bottler to a diverse global food and beverage compounder,” the brokerage noted.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.