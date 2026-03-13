Varun Beverages, HDFC Bank, Trent, Tata Motors PV among 357 stocks that hit 52-week low as Sensex, Nifty extend losses

Domestic equity benchmarks plunged for the third consecutive day on Friday. Investor sentiment was weighed down by weak global cues, foreign outflows, escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict, and a sharp surge in crude oil prices.

By mid-session, both headline indices were trading in the red. The Sensex and Nifty each shed over 1%, hovering around 75,050 and 23,300 marks, respectively. The intense sell-off triggered a broader market slide, with 357 stocks on the BSE touching their 52-week lows by 12:23 pm.

The broader market sell-off dragged several blue-chip names in the BSE 100 index down to their 52-week lows. Notable names included HDFC Bank Ltd at Rs 812, alongside IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd, which tumbled to Rs 2,415 and Rs 1,248, respectively.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd down to Rs 366.95, Bajaj Holdings & Investment to Rs 9,652, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (Tata Motors PV) to Rs 311.35. Trent Ltd touched Rs 3,500 mark, Ambuja Cements hitting Rs 433.30, and Varun Beverages Ltd dropped to Rs 406 in early trade.

The market bleed was visible across all corners. Metal and Auto stocks faced the heaviest decline. At last check, the BSE Metal index had tanked 4.11% to 37,550.46, while the BSE Auto index slipped 2.57% down to 54,266.81.



Source: BSE

The BSE MidCap Select Index tumbled 2.18%, the BSE 500 slipped 1.55%, and the BSE 200 was down by 1.45%.

The India VIX—the gauge of market volatility and investor fear—was up 1.92% to 21.93.

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, weighed that data from March 13, 2026, highlighted that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) maintained their aggressive selling streak, dumping equities worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

"However, resistance in the 23,700–23,750 zone restricted further upside, leading the index to settle at 23,639.15," Hitesh said, pointing out that crucial support levels are currently positioned between 23,300 and 23,350.

He added, "The RSI at 28.02 indicates near-oversold conditions, suggesting the possibility of short-term consolidation."

Tailor advised a cautious, quality-first approach. "Given the ongoing global uncertainties and heightened market volatility, investors are advised to remain disciplined and selective," he said, “on March 13, 2026, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks during market corrections may remain a prudent approach,” he added.

Tailor noted, "Initiating fresh long positions may be considered only after the Nifty decisively breaks and sustains above the 25,000 level, as such a move would signal improving market sentiment and the potential formation of a stronger bullish trend."