Varun Beverages Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 35%, board declares dividend 

Varun Beverages on Wednesday reported a 35.2% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. Profit rose to Rs 726.4 crore in Q1 against Rs 537.2 crore on a YoY basis. Revenue climbed 29% to Rs 5,567 crore in Q1 against Rs 4,317.4 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA climbed 27.8% to Rs 1,264 cr in the last quarter against Rs 989 cr on a YoY basis.

The board of the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share and fixed record date for the same on May 9, 2025.

"The payment of interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2025 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 338,18,65,692 Equity Shares of the nominal value of

Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said SA integration was progressing well with improved infrastructure and execution; 141M cases sold in trailing four quarters, down 13% YoY. New greenfield plants in Kangra and Prayagraj launched; Bihar and Meghalaya sites on track.

"Looking ahead, we see immense headroom for growth in India's beverage market, supported by rising per capita incomes, accelerating urbanisation, expanding electrification, and improving cold-chain infrastructure," added Jaipuria

Consolidated sales volume rose 30.1% to 312.4 million cases. Gross margins came at 54.6%, down 171 basis points YoY.

Realisation per case rose 1.8% in India and remained flat in International markets (ex. South Africa). There is a decline of 0.9% in net realisation per case at the consolidated level because of lower realisation in own brands in the South Africa market.

Due to relatively lower margin profile of owned brands in the South African market and the higher mix of CSD in india, gross margins stood at 54.6%, a decline of 171 basis points as compared to Q1 CY2024.

In Q1 CY2025, mix of low sugar/no sugar products has increased to 59% of the firm's consolidated sales volumes.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.