The board of the firm also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2026 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 338,24,94,644 Equity Shares of the nominal value of ^2/- (Rupees Two only) each.

The FMCG stock slipped 4% to Rs 396.85. A total of 2.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.50 crore. Market cap of Varun Beverages fell to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

The shares of the PepsiCo bottler are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

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Varun Beverages stock has been in a downtrend for the last two years. It has fallen 34% in two years and lost 11% in the last three months.

About Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.