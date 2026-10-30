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Varun Beverages Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, board announces dividend

Varun Beverages Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, board announces dividend

Varun Beverages: Profit rose to Rs 828 crore in the September quarter against Rs 727.5 crore in the year ago. Revenue rose 33% to Rs 6815.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 5112.4 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Varun Beverages Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, board announces dividend The shares of the PepsiCo bottler are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages Ltd reported a 14% rise in Q2 net profit on Friday. Profit rose to Rs 828 crore in the September quarter against Rs 727.5 crore in the year ago. Revenue rose 33% to Rs 6815.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 5112.4 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

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EBITDA rose 25.1% to Rs 1,426.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,140 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin came at 21% in Q2 against 22.3% on a year on year basis (YoY).

The board of the firm also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2026 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 338,24,94,644 Equity Shares of the nominal value of ^2/- (Rupees Two only) each.

The FMCG stock slipped 4% to Rs 396.85. A total of 2.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.50 crore. Market cap of Varun Beverages fell to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

The shares of the PepsiCo bottler are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

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Varun Beverages stock has been in a downtrend for the last two years. It has fallen 34% in two years and lost 11% in the last three months.

About Varun Beverages 

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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