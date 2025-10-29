Varun Beverages Q3 earnings: Net profit growth, EBITDA fall, partnership with Carlsberg and more 

Varun Beverages on Wednesday reported a 18.5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. Profit rose to Rs 745.1 crore in Q3 against Rs 628.8 crore on a YoY basis. Profit was supported by lower finance costs and higher other income which includes interest on deposits in India and favorable currency movement in the international territories.
Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 4896.6 crore in Q3 against Rs 4804.6.4 crore in the year ago period. However, EBITDA fell 0.3% to Rs 1147.3 cr in the last quarter against Rs 1151.11 cr on a YoY basis.
Varun Beverages also announced a partnership with CARSLBERG for beer business in Africa.
"Certain African subsidiaries of VBL, to test market beer in their territories, have entered into an exclusive Distribution
Agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their brand - Carlsberg, said the firm in its investor presentation.
Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman – Varun Beverages Limited said, “We have delivered a steady performance during the quarter, with consolidated sales volumes rising by 2.4%, supported by healthy traction in international markets. While domestic volumes remained subdued due to prolonged rainfall across India, international operations grew by 9%."
Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.