Varun Beverages share price targets as FIIs pare stake amid falling returns 

On the other hand, mutual funds are on a buying spree in the Varun Beverages stock with historical MF holding rising to 9.1% in June 2026 quarter against 2.6% in the September 2024 quarter.

In the short term and the long term, shareholders are sitting on losses with the stock's 5 day, 10 day, 20 day , 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages (SMAs) trading in the red.

Varun Beverages shares have fallen 26% from their 52-week high of Rs 555.60 reached on June 17, 2026.

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In the current session, Varun Beverages stock rose 2% to Rs 413.50 against the previous close of Rs 406.50. A total of 2.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.91 crore. Market cap of the FMCG firm rose to Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Share price targets

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 530 on the stock.

The brokerage said Varun Beverages is poised to maintain its strong growth trajectory, driven by multiple levers: 1) Strengthening foot fold in South Africa with acquisition of Twizza and Crickley; 2) Expansion of its snacks portfolio beyond India, particularly in Zimbabwe and Zambia; 3) Continued efforts to enhance distribution reach with a focus on rural penetration; 4) Ongoing distribution expansion and adequate capacity position the company well to sustain growth; 5) Ongoing expansion of the high-margin Sting energy drink (launched Sting Classic – Gold & Black & Sting in Cans), along with a sharper focus on value-added dairy, sports drinks (Gatorade), and juice categories; and 6) Entry into alcoholic beverages. These strategic initiatives are set to support sustained revenue and margin expansion.

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The brokerage expects revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 20%/18%/23% CAGR over CY25-2 estimates.

Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities said investors should avoid the stock. Resistance is fixed at Rs 450 and support level at Rs 400.

"Varun Beverages formed a bearish belt hold candlestick pattern, signalling increased selling pressure at current levels. A short-term support zone is likely to emerge around Rs 410 to Rs 400, which corresponds with the previous swing low. However, if the price fails to stage a meaningful recovery from this area, it may invite further downside. A breakdown below this support range could potentially drag the stock toward the Rs 385 to Rs 380 regions. The broader outlook stays cautious unless the stock manages a decisive move above the strong resistance near Rs 450 as only a clear breakout beyond this level would indicate a possible shift in the prevailing trend," said Shukla.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.