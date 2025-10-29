PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday. Enthused by specific announcements, investors lapped up shares, which ended 9.17% higher at Rs 495.45 today. Market cap of Varun Beverages climbed to Rs 1.67 lakh crore. The Indian firm reported a 18.5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. Profit rose to Rs 745.1 crore in Q3 against Rs 628.8 crore on a YoY basis. The company follows January to December period as a year for reporting annual and quarterly earnings.

Here's a look at key things investors should know from the Q3 earnings today.

1. Varun Beverages has formed a joint venture, “White Peak Refrigeration Private Limited” in partnership with Everest International Holdings Limited, to carry on the business of manufacturing of visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment in India.

2. Consolidated sales volumes climbed 2.4%, led by 9% international growth; domestic demand was impacted by prolonged rains.

3. South Africa continued strong performance — focus on strengthening market position and operational efficiency via backward integration.

4. The company is setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya to expand beverage manufacturing & distribution.

5. Varun Beverages also announced a partnership with Carlsberg for beer business in Africa. Select African subsidiaries to test-market Carlsberg Beer under exclusive distribution — boosting product diversification & regional growth.

6. The company's Morocco snacks facility is now fully operational; Zimbabwe plant nearing commissioning — expanding beyond beverages.

7. Despite monsoon softness, long-term domestic growth outlook remains strong with low per-capita consumption & rising rural penetration.

8. The company is making continued investments in capacity, distribution & cold chain to support recovery and drive sustainable growth ahead.