Varun Beverages shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Varun Beverages are in focus today after the firm said it has started commercial production at its production facility at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In the previous session, Varun Beverages stock ended 0.49% higher at Rs 549.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

A total of 1.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.43 crore. On the other hand, the stock has risen 31% from its 52-week low of Rs 419.40 reached on March 3 this year.

"We would like to inform you that today our Company has started commercial production of carbonated soft drinks, juice based drinks & packaged drinking water at its production facility at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh," said the firm.

The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 57.2, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.