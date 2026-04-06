Varun Beverages shares: Minor uptick in FMCG stock ahead of dividend record date- price targets

Varun Beverages share price: Shares of Varun Beverages, which have been under intense selling pressure this year, seem to log a minor recovery with a 6% gain in a week. The stock in mid-March clocked negative returns in period up to two years. The minor recovery comes ahead of the record date for final dividend for Varun Beverages, which falls on April 8.

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Varun Beverages declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 for FY25.

Meanwhile, in the current session, Varun Beverages stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 400 against the previous close of Rs 403.95. A total of 1.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.67 crore.

Varun Beverages share price targets

Ambit Capital has assigned a price target of Rs 501. The brokerage expects strong volume growth in beverages, expansion across India and Africa, and improving profitability led by scale and backward integration.

Ambit sees strong revenue growth in the coming years, backed by an expanding product range that includes energy drinks, hydration solutions, juices, and initial steps into snacks and alcoholic beverages. Although the stock has experienced some declines in recent months, Ambit believes that the core business trajectory remains solid, with risks primarily associated with input cost pressures and competitive pricing challenges.

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Ambit Capital highlights the company's transformation into a large, diversified player in the beverage market, with an expanding presence on the international stage.

“VBL is transitioning from a regional bottler to a diverse global food and beverage compounder,” the brokerage notes.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 550 on the FMCG stock. It expects the company to clock double-digit domestic volume growth in CY26.

The brokerage's optimism emanates from strategic innovation, capacity investments, and premiumisation initiatives, which position the firm to deliver double-digit domestic volume growth in CY26. The brokerage expects margins to stabilise near current levels despite near-term realisation pressures.

"We expect a CAGR of 13%/13%/16% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over CY25-27. We value the stock at 45x CY27E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 550. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock," said Motilal Oswal.

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Global brokerage firm Bank of America (BofA) too has a price target of Rs 550 for the VBL stock. The brokerage cites positive positioning in the upcoming summer season and expansion in capacity and cash flow behind its outlook on the FMCG stock.