Varun Beverages shares trading above Rs 500 mark for sixth day, here's what analysts say 

Shares of Varun Beverages were trading above the Rs 500 mark for the sixth straight session on Tuesday. The FMCG stock has gained 22% from its 52-week low of Rs 419.40 reached on March 3, 2025. However, the multibagger stock still trades below its record high of Rs 668 reached on September 12 last year.

Varun Beverages stock was trading 1.05% higher at Rs 506.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore.

A total of 35.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 177.80 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 52.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 150 day, 200 day but highher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 490 and resistance at Rs 520. A decisive move above the Rs 520 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 530. The expected trading range will be between Rs 480 and Rs 530 for the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst said, "Varun Beverages stock price is sideways to bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 492. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 511 could lead to a target of Rs 534 in the near term."

Varun Beverages follows a calendar year of reporting (January to December).

Varun Beverages reported a 5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. Profit climbed to Rs 1325.4 crore in Q2 against Rs 1261.83 crore on a YoY basis. Revenue fell 2.5% to Rs 7017.3 crore in Q2 against Rs 7196.8 crore in the year ago period.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.