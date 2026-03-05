Varun Beverages shares trading near 52-week low: Price targets, technicals, outlook and more 

Shares of Varun Beverages are trading near 52-week low amid correction in the stock market. The stock has come under pressure, falling 6% in the last one week as Indian market mirrors global sell-off arising out of the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war.

Varun Beverages shares too hit a 52-week low of Rs 419.40 on March 3 this year. The PepsiCo bottler has carried forward losses in the stock market from 2025 to the current year. The stock has lost 23.14% last year. This year too, the stock is down 13% as investors await recovery in their beverages stock bet.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the current session, Varun Beverages stock opened around 1% higher at Rs 435 against the previous close of Rs 429.50. A total of 2295 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.98 lakh. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 31.8, signaling the stock is trading near the oversold zone. A value below 30 indicates that the stock is oversold on charts. Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 550 on the Varun Beverages stock.

Advertisement

It expects the company to deliver double-digit domestic volume growth in CY26. The brokerage's optimism emanates from strategic innovation, capacity investments, and premiumisation initiatives, which position the firm to deliver double-digit domestic volume growth in CY26. The brokerage expects margins to stabilise near current levels despite near-term realisation pressures.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 500 on Varun Beverages stock.

The brokerage is bullish on the stock citing the factors below.

A. Volume-Led Growth

In Q4CY25, consolidated volumes rose 10.2% YoY to 237 Mn cases, led by India (+10.5%), followed by international markets (+10%).

Domestic performance rebounded strongly in Q4, underscoring the strength of VBL’s distribution reach and brand portfolio. Further, the onset of the summer season will act as a strong demand catalyst for VBL.

Advertisement

Strategic Capacity Expansion to Drive Future Growth

VBL continues to strengthen its growth platform through calibrated capacity expansion. Four new greenfield plants have been commissioned in high-growth regions, alongside brownfield additions across key locations to improve scale and logistics efficiency.

Internationally, the Morocco snacks facility is now fully operational, while the Zimbabwe plant is close to commissioning, supporting portfolio diversification beyond beverages.



Brokerage Way2Wealth has a price target of Rs 520 for a horizon of 6-8 months.

"The brokerage is positive on VBL's structural consumption growth story and expect to continue its earnings growth momentum led by volume-driven operating leverage, strong franchise moat (PepsiCo partnership), increased penetration in newly acquired territories in India and Africa and continued expansion in capacity and distribution reach," said Way2Wealth.