Varun Beverages stock trading below Rs 500 level for second day, multibagger headed toward Rs 450 mark?

Shares of Varun Beverages are trading below the Rs 500 mark for the second straight session. The FMCG stock gave up the Rs 500 level on Thursday after closing above the key mark for 11 straight sessions. The multibagger stock slipped 2% to Rs 487.20 today against the previous close of Rs 497.50 on BSE. The FMCG stock has fallen 5% in a month. However, the stock is still down 19.31% in a year and corrected 25% in 2025.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

A total of 0.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.35 crore.

The stock rose 143% in three years and gained 627% in five years.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The volumes remain modest compared with the heavy selling spikes seen earlier during the decline, suggesting the ongoing phase is more of a consolidation than aggressive accumulation. The key zone between Rs 490 and Rs 495 has emerged as an important support base, and sustaining above this band will be critical for extending the recovery.

On the upside, a close above Rs 525 would mark a decisive move beyond the super trend indicator, potentially opening a rally toward Rs 545 and further toward Rs 565. Conversely, any slip below Rs 490 may weaken the setup and drag the stock back toward Rs 465. The medium-term trend stays neutral to slight positive as long as the stock defends the Rs 470 support band, while a breakout above short-term averages would confirm the next leg higher."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Varun Beverages stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 524. A Daily close below support of Rs 491 could lead to a target of Rs 450 in the near term."

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Varun Beverages is currently forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily timeframe. The preferred approach is to wait for a breakout confirmation before taking positions. On the upside, a breakout above Rs 537 would be the trigger to go long, whereas on the downside, weakness would only be confirmed if the stock slips below Rs 450.

On the momentum front, the RSI is forming lower highs and lower lows, which does not align with the short-term uptrend. Similarly, the MACD line crossing below the signal line is a sign of caution for bullish traders. Overall, the setup suggests it is prudent to avoid initiating fresh positions at current levels and instead wait for a clear breakout confirmation before participating."

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.