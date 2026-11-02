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VBL, PB Fintech, Welspun Living shares: Jefferies sees 22-54% upside; here's why

VBL, PB Fintech, Welspun Living shares: Jefferies sees 22-54% upside; here's why

POLICYBZR1,000.10(1.78%)

Jefferies called PB Fintech a high-risk, high-reward opportunity after Q2 Ebitda miss. Fizz is worth buying, it said on VBL.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 8:45 AM IST
VBL, PB Fintech, Welspun Living shares: Jefferies sees 22-54% upside; here's why Jefferies said Welspun Living posted a strong quarter, with revenue and PAT 2 per cent and 10 per cent ahead of its estimates.

Global investment bank Jefferies has suggested 'Buy' ratings on Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), Welspun Living Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd, with targets suggesting 22-54 per cent potential upsides. It called PB Fintech a  high-risk, high-reward opportunity after Q2 Ebitda miss. Fizz is worth buying, it said on VBL as India volumes grew 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY), aided by a low base and favourable weather, especially after disappointment in the previous quarter. Jefferies likes Welspun Living for strong growth and resilient margins.

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Weslpun Living | Target price: Rs 260 | Upside potential: 22%  
Jefferies said Welspun Living posted a strong quarter, with revenue and PAT 2 per cent and 10 per cent ahead of its estimates.

Vapi floods capped revenue growth, but the impact should reverse in the coming quarters, and sequential margins remained resilient (12 per cent) despite cotton inflation, Jefferies said.  It noted that stable US tariffs, the India-UK FTA, and scale-up in Flooring & Pillows should support double-digit revenue growth. Scale benefits should outweigh cotton inflation, supporting mid-teens margins
over the medium term, the global investment bank said.

VBL | Target price: Rs 530 | Upside potential: 28%
Jefferies said while India volume growth was strong, reported international growth was even higher. "While inflation drove a margin miss, mainly in packaging, India realisation turned positive, and competition does not seem to be a big concern for management, whose outlook is positive. The stock looks attractively valued at 35 times 2027 EPS," Jefferies said while slashing its target to Rs 530 from Rs 615 earlier.

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The company plans to expand distribution aggressively in 2027 and add 1,00,000 outlets per annum. Jefferies said the 2026 capex is largely complete and the 2027 capex is planned at Rs 1,000 crore in India and $90 million internationally, largely in Africa. Sting was affected by ‘energy drink’ label restrictions and saw a meaningful decline but has started turning positive MoM, Jefferies said.

PB Fintech | Target price: Rs 1,540 | Upside potential: 54%
Jefferies said September quarter's revenue grew 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY), ahead of its estimates. However, adjusted Ebitda at Rs 220 crore (up 39 per cent YoY) missed estimates due to higher expenses. PB Fintech discussed levers to offset regulatory risks, including building non-insurance revenue, improving productivity and aligning costs with NPVs.

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It highlighted the risk of slower growth in the second half, as GST tailwinds are behind.

Jefferies cut its FY27 estimated PAT by 3 per cent to account for higher operating expenses. Its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 1,540 is based on 26 times December 2028 estimated EV/adjusted Ebitda.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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