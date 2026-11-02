VBL, PB Fintech, Welspun Living shares: Jefferies sees 22-54% upside; here's why

Vapi floods capped revenue growth, but the impact should reverse in the coming quarters, and sequential margins remained resilient (12 per cent) despite cotton inflation, Jefferies said. It noted that stable US tariffs, the India-UK FTA, and scale-up in Flooring & Pillows should support double-digit revenue growth. Scale benefits should outweigh cotton inflation, supporting mid-teens margins

over the medium term, the global investment bank said.

VBL | Target price: Rs 530 | Upside potential: 28%

Jefferies said while India volume growth was strong, reported international growth was even higher. "While inflation drove a margin miss, mainly in packaging, India realisation turned positive, and competition does not seem to be a big concern for management, whose outlook is positive. The stock looks attractively valued at 35 times 2027 EPS," Jefferies said while slashing its target to Rs 530 from Rs 615 earlier.

Advertisement

The company plans to expand distribution aggressively in 2027 and add 1,00,000 outlets per annum. Jefferies said the 2026 capex is largely complete and the 2027 capex is planned at Rs 1,000 crore in India and $90 million internationally, largely in Africa. Sting was affected by ‘energy drink’ label restrictions and saw a meaningful decline but has started turning positive MoM, Jefferies said.

PB Fintech | Target price: Rs 1,540 | Upside potential: 54%

Jefferies said September quarter's revenue grew 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY), ahead of its estimates. However, adjusted Ebitda at Rs 220 crore (up 39 per cent YoY) missed estimates due to higher expenses. PB Fintech discussed levers to offset regulatory risks, including building non-insurance revenue, improving productivity and aligning costs with NPVs.

Advertisement

It highlighted the risk of slower growth in the second half, as GST tailwinds are behind.

Jefferies cut its FY27 estimated PAT by 3 per cent to account for higher operating expenses. Its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 1,540 is based on 26 times December 2028 estimated EV/adjusted Ebitda.