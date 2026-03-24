The board of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has announced third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, amounting to Rs 4,300 crore. Vedanta had earlier announced interim dividends of Rs 16 per share and Rs 7 per share, respectively. The fresh dividend announcement took the total FY26 dividends to Rs 34 per share.

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Vedanta interim dividend 2026 amount

The second interim dividend amounted to Rs 6,256 crore, while the first stood at Rs 2,737 crore. The three interim dividends so far totalled Rs 13,293 crore. On Tuesday, Vedanta shares were trading 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 649.40 on BSE.

Vedanta interim dividend 2026 record date

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been set as Saturday, March 28. "As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Saturday, March 28, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," Vedanta said on Monday.

Vedanta dividend history

Data compiled with corporate database AceEquity showed Vedanta paid a total dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in FY25, amounting to Rs 16,772 crore. As per AceEquity, it declared Rs 29.50 per dividend worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24. It announced dividends worth Rs 37,572 crore or Rs 101.50 per share in FY23.

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At the Q3 earnings call on January 29, answering to a question, Group CFO Ajay Goel said: "We have in the past been committing about 6 per cent dividend yield and what we have paid in the current fiscal is almost 3 per cent. So, a payment of a dividend in the 4th quarter is likely subject to board approvals, in that case, the entire dues almost $275 million in the fourth quarter will be addressed through dividend."

Vedanta shareholding pattern

Vedanta Ltd is majority-owned (56.38 per cent) by London-headquartered Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL). Its Indian zinc business is largely run through HZL, where Vedanta holds nearly 62 per cent. Other key holdings include a 51 per cent stake in BALCO, 95.5 per cent in ESL Steel and 100 per cent in Zinc International.

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Vedanta net debt, cash balance

Vedanta's net debt stood at Rs 60,624 crores at the end of December quarter, with cash and cash equivalents Rs 20,085 crore. Its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio leverage improved to 1.23 times from 1.4 times. For the quarter, Vedanta's cost of borrowings fell below 9 per cent in Q3.

On debt servicing at the Vedanta parent, Goel in January said there are two source of cash for VRL, the brand fee of about $400-450 million, and the remainder, even if Vedanta pay 5 per cent or lesser dividend, it amounts to $650.

"Net-net, as we have been saying in the past, the Vedanta resources will be self-sufficient, self-funded to a 5 per cent dividend and routine brand fee going forward," he said.