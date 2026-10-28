Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 5,167 crore; debt falls

Despite softening LME prices, September marked the second consecutive quarter with Ebitda exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 10,192 crore, up 83 per cent YoY, with an Ebitda margin of 46 per cent.

Operationally, Vedanta Aluminium achieved its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 649 KT, up 3 per cent sequentially and 5 per cent YoY. Value-added production reached a record 432 KT, rising 31 per cent YoY, while alumina production scaled a new quarterly high of 895 KT, up 37 per cent YoY.

CFO Anup Agarwal disciplined cash generation and capital management enabled his company to reduce Rs 3,090 crore in net debt during the quarter, improving net debt to Ebitda ratio to 0.7 times.

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"The ratings upgrade and reaffirmations further strengthens our financial profile. With a healthy balance sheet and continued progress across our growth and integration projects, we remain well positioned to fund our strategic priorities while maintaining financial discipline," he said.

Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director & CEO said he operationalisation of the second zone of BALCO’s expansion, alongside progress on securing bauxite resources, reinforced the robust foundation of integrated value chain.

"As we scale our operations, our focus remains on disciplined execution, cost competitiveness and an expanding portfolio of value-added products," he said.