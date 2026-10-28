Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 5,167 crore; debt falls

Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 5,167 crore; debt falls

VAML359.20(1.44%)

CFO Anup Agarwal disciplined cash generation and capital management enabled his company to reduce Rs 3,090 crore in net debt during the quarter, improving net debt to Ebitda ratio to 0.7x.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:47 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 5,167 crore; debt falls Operationally, Vedanta Aluminium achieved its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 649 KT, up 3 per cent sequentially.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) on Wednesday said its adjusted net profit grew 118 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,167 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 2,373 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 22,066 crore from Rs 15,670 crore a year-ago, supported by higher volumes and improved marketing mix, VAML said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Despite softening LME prices, September marked the second consecutive quarter with Ebitda exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 10,192 crore, up 83 per cent YoY, with an Ebitda margin of 46 per cent.

Operationally, Vedanta Aluminium achieved its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 649 KT, up 3 per cent sequentially and 5 per cent YoY. Value-added production reached a record 432 KT, rising 31 per cent YoY, while alumina production scaled a new quarterly high of 895 KT, up 37 per cent YoY.

CFO Anup Agarwal disciplined cash generation and capital management enabled his company to reduce Rs 3,090 crore in net debt during the quarter, improving net debt to Ebitda ratio to 0.7 times.

Advertisement

"The ratings upgrade and reaffirmations further strengthens our financial profile. With a healthy balance sheet and continued progress across our growth and integration projects, we remain well positioned to fund our strategic priorities while maintaining financial discipline," he said.

Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director & CEO said he operationalisation of the second zone of BALCO’s expansion, alongside progress on securing bauxite resources, reinforced the robust foundation of integrated value chain.

"As we scale our operations, our focus remains on disciplined execution, cost competitiveness and an expanding portfolio of value-added products," he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more