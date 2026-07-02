Vedanta Aluminium share price target: Emkay sees 22% upside, says risk-reward attractive

Emkay Global has initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 550, implying 22 per cent potential upside. The brokerage believes the market is yet to fully appreciate its structural earnings potential. Saying Vedanta Aluminium offered an attractive risk-reward, the domestic brokerage said the market was underappreciating the earnings potential from deeper backward integration, structurally lower costs, and stronger free cash flow (FCF) generation.

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Emkay valued the stock at 6 times estimated FY28 EV/Ebitda, supported by improving earnings visibility, cost leadership, and favorable Al demand fundamentals. "We remain constructive on the medium-term aluminium (Al) outlook, with the global market likely to remain in deficit through CY28 despite Indonesia's announced capacity additions, given execution bottlenecks and China's effective 45mt production cap," Emkay Global said.

The brokerage said Vedanta Aluminium's ongoing backward integration across bauxite, alumina, coal, and power should materially lower cash costs, improve operating leverage, and strengthen FCF generation, positioning it among the world's lowest-cost integrated Al producers.

Together, favorable industry fundamentals and company-specific cost improvements provide an attractive risk-reward, it said.

"As captive bauxite and coal mines ramp up and the Lanjigarh refinery moves toward full utilization, VAML is well-positioned to improve alumina self-sufficiency and structurally reduce cash costs. Combined with disciplined capital allocation and strong cash flow generation, we expect these initiatives to support sustained deleveraging, improve return ratios, and strengthen VAML's position as one of the lowest-cost, fully integrated Al producers globally," Emkay Global said.

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At the peak of the West Asia conflict, nearly 8 per cent of global aluminium production (74mt) from the Middle East faced disruption risks due to potential blockages at the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to an estimated 2mt supply deficit in 2026 and driving a sharp rally in prices.

While geopolitical risks are receding, Emkay expects supply tightness to persist through FY27, with disrupted smelting capacity likely to come online by March 2027.

Aluminium prices rose 23 per cent since the onset of the conflict, reaching a four-year high of $3,851/t before moderating to 3,100/t. Emkay forecast an average price of $3,225/t for FY27 and expects prices to remain elevated at $3,000-3,200/t through the remainder of FY27, supported by

lingering supply tightness.