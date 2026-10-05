Vedanta Aluminium shares: CLSA sees muted medium-term impact from Odisha HC order

The brokerage estimated OMC's claim for historical dues at around Rs 2,500 crore before tax, excluding interest. Including interest, CLSA estimated a one-time impact of up to $290 million, equivalent to around 2.8 per cent of Vedanta Aluminium's market capitalisation (m-cap). The brokerage said the post-tax impact could be around $195 million, or 1.2 per cent of m-cap.

Vedanta Aluminium is currently reviewing the judgment and evaluating the next steps, including legal options.

Recurring cost impact

CLSA also estimated a near-term increase of around $10 per tonne in aluminium production costs from the first quarter of FY27 levels.

Vedanta Aluminium produced around 2.9 million tonnes of alumina in FY26, with 25 per cent of its bauxite sourced from MC, 25 per cent from other domestic sources and the remaining 50 per cent imported, largely from Guinea, according to CLSA.

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Since April 2026, the company has started booking OMC bauxite at Rs 3,000 per tonne, compared with the historical contract price of Rs 1,000 per tonne and a market price of around Rs 3,800 per tonne, the brokerage also said.

OMC, Sijimali mine may offset impact

CLSA said the medium-term impact could be moderated by higher sourcing from OMC and the commissioning of Vedanta Aluminium's captive Sijimali bauxite mine.

OMC is close to securing approvals to increase its bauxite production capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), as per the brokerage. CLSA said Vedanta Aluminium's Lanjigarh refinery could potentially source more bauxite from OMC, which could improve the company's bauxite mix and alumina production.

Even at the revised price, OMC's bauxite is around $10 per tonne cheaper than alternative domestic sources and $20-$30 per tonne cheaper than imports on a landed basis, CLSA said.

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The brokerage also noted that Vedanta Aluminium has received consent to operate for its Sijimali bauxite mine, which, once commissioned, could reduce bauxite costs.

CLSA maintained its 'Outperform' rating on the stock and said any correction driven by the court order could provide an opportunity to accumulate. It has assigned a 12-month target price of Rs 540.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Aluminium shares edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 403.70 in Monday's trade. At this level, the stock has slipped 8 per cent over the past one month.