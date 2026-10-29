Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vedanta Aluminium shares: VAML falls post Q2 but analysts see up to 58% upside

Vedanta Aluminium shares: VAML falls post Q2 but analysts see up to 58% upside

VAML349.25(2.77%)

VAML's growth story remained intact, with ongoing backward integration, rising contribution from VAP, and incremental expansion likely to capture the robust domestic demand outlook.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium shares: VAML falls post Q2 but analysts see up to 58% upside JM Financial revised lower its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 3.5-9 per cent, factoring in lower aluminium prices.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) fell 3 per cent in Thursday's trade as brokerages cut their target prices on the stock while retaining their 'Buy' ratings after the September quarter results. Analysts said strong volumes supported Q2 earnings despite lower aluminium prices, adding that backward integration and the value-added products (VAP) mix are likely to strengthen cost competitiveness. Cost reductions and capacity expansion may underpin the earnings trajectory, they said.

Advertisement

For the quater, VAML reported 118 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in adjusted net profit at Rs 5,167 crore on 41 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 22,066 crore. Despite softening LME prices, September marked the second consecutive quarter with Ebitda exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 10,192 crore, up 83 per cent YoY, with an Ebitda margin of 46 per cent.

Following the results, the highest target on Vedanta Aluminium stands at Rs 550 by Investec and Emkay Global, implying 55 per cent potential upside. Ambit Capital's Rs 365 has been the lowest target, which still suggests a 5 per cent potential upside.

MOFSL said VAML reported a strong earnings during the quarter, supported by healthy volume. VAML's long-term growth story remained intact, with ongoing backward integration, rising contribution from VAP, and incremental expansion likely to capture the robust domestic demand outlook.

Advertisement

"VAML is entering a strong earnings inflection point and multi-year earnings growth runway, which are largely driven by three simultaneous levers – volume scale, integration-led structural cost reductions, and a rise in value-added mix. The stock currently trades at 4.2 times EV/Ebitda on FY28 estimate. We reiterate our BUY rating with an SoTP-based target of Rs 480/share on FY28E," MOFSL said.

The VAML's management expects $100 per ton cost reduction by FY27-end, with a further $100 over the subsequent 1–2 quarters, driven by captive alumina, bauxite and coal integration. Captive bauxite contribution is targeted to rise to 75 per cent and captive alumina mix to 85 per cent by FY27-end.

"BALCO potline 3 is expected to reach an annualised capacity of 435kt by Mar’27. VAML targets hot metal cost of $1,550/t and an annualised Ebitda run rate of $5 billion  by FY27-end. We build in a 9 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E and expect VAML to deliver Ebitda per ton of $1,429 in FY28E, supported by volume growth and structural cost savings," ICICI Securities said.

Advertisement

This brokerage retained 'Buy' on the stock, even as it cut its target to Rs 490 against Rs 520 earlier.

JM Financial revised lower its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 3.5-9 per cent, factoring in lower aluminium prices. Its revised target for VAML works out to Rs 500 from Rs 560 earlier.

"Maintain BUY given improving backward integration, structural cost reductions, a rising VAP contribution and ongoing expansion," it said.

VAML announced that it will start its 9mtpa Sijimali bauxite mine and 8mtpa Kuroloi coal mine in H2FY27. This would help substitute expensive imported bauxite and e-auction coal, helping reduce aluminium CoP by $150 per tonne at peak capacity in FY28E, Nuvama said.

"It has planned 3mtpa aluminium/6mtpa alumina expansion and currently land acquisition is ongoing. Project capex is likely to be met via internal accruals. We expect DPS of Rs 12/25/17 in H2FY27/FY28/FY29. We expect net debt (including buyers’ credit) to fall to Rs 11,100 crore by FY28-end," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more