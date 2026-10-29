Vedanta Aluminium shares: VAML falls post Q2 but analysts see up to 58% upside

Following the results, the highest target on Vedanta Aluminium stands at Rs 550 by Investec and Emkay Global, implying 55 per cent potential upside. Ambit Capital's Rs 365 has been the lowest target, which still suggests a 5 per cent potential upside.

MOFSL said VAML reported a strong earnings during the quarter, supported by healthy volume. VAML's long-term growth story remained intact, with ongoing backward integration, rising contribution from VAP, and incremental expansion likely to capture the robust domestic demand outlook.

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"VAML is entering a strong earnings inflection point and multi-year earnings growth runway, which are largely driven by three simultaneous levers – volume scale, integration-led structural cost reductions, and a rise in value-added mix. The stock currently trades at 4.2 times EV/Ebitda on FY28 estimate. We reiterate our BUY rating with an SoTP-based target of Rs 480/share on FY28E," MOFSL said.

The VAML's management expects $100 per ton cost reduction by FY27-end, with a further $100 over the subsequent 1–2 quarters, driven by captive alumina, bauxite and coal integration. Captive bauxite contribution is targeted to rise to 75 per cent and captive alumina mix to 85 per cent by FY27-end.

"BALCO potline 3 is expected to reach an annualised capacity of 435kt by Mar’27. VAML targets hot metal cost of $1,550/t and an annualised Ebitda run rate of $5 billion by FY27-end. We build in a 9 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E and expect VAML to deliver Ebitda per ton of $1,429 in FY28E, supported by volume growth and structural cost savings," ICICI Securities said.

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This brokerage retained 'Buy' on the stock, even as it cut its target to Rs 490 against Rs 520 earlier.

JM Financial revised lower its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 3.5-9 per cent, factoring in lower aluminium prices. Its revised target for VAML works out to Rs 500 from Rs 560 earlier.

"Maintain BUY given improving backward integration, structural cost reductions, a rising VAP contribution and ongoing expansion," it said.

VAML announced that it will start its 9mtpa Sijimali bauxite mine and 8mtpa Kuroloi coal mine in H2FY27. This would help substitute expensive imported bauxite and e-auction coal, helping reduce aluminium CoP by $150 per tonne at peak capacity in FY28E, Nuvama said.

"It has planned 3mtpa aluminium/6mtpa alumina expansion and currently land acquisition is ongoing. Project capex is likely to be met via internal accruals. We expect DPS of Rs 12/25/17 in H2FY27/FY28/FY29. We expect net debt (including buyers’ credit) to fall to Rs 11,100 crore by FY28-end," Nuvama said.