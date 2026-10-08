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Vedanta approves Rs 5 interim dividend for FY27; check record date

Vedanta approves Rs 5 interim dividend for FY27; check record date

VEDL256.65(1.82%)

Ahead of Vedanta's second-quarter results, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects consolidated EBITDA to rise around 7 per cent sequentially, primarily driven by higher zinc prices.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:25 PM IST
Vedanta approves Rs 5 interim dividend for FY27; check record dateThe dividend has been declared on the face value of Re 1 per equity share, the Anil Agarwal-led company said in an exchange filing.

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday approved its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), with the payout amounting to around Rs 1,955 crore.

The dividend has been declared on the face value of Re 1 per equity share, the Anil Agarwal-led company said in an exchange filing on October 8.

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"In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/26-27/105 dated October 05, 2026 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), have, today i.e. October 8, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c.₹ 1,955 Crore," the company stated.

Vedanta dividend record date

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed on October 14, 2026.

"Further, as intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," it added.

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Vedanta Q2 preview

Ahead of Vedanta's second-quarter results, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects consolidated EBITDA to rise around 7 per cent sequentially, primarily driven by higher zinc prices.

Zinc International's EBITDA is expected to increase 104 per cent QoQ, supported by higher zinc realisations and volumes, according to the brokerage.

Zinc India's EBITDA is likely to rise 5 per cent QoQ, driven by higher zinc prices and increased lead and silver volumes, partly offset by lower lead and silver prices.

Copper EBITDA is expected to improve to Rs 21 crore from Rs 11 crore in Q1, led by higher prices, Nuvama said.

Vedanta share price

Vedanta shares were trading 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 256.30 at the last check. The stock has declined 5.60 per cent over the past one month.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:25 PM IST
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