Vedanta approves Rs 5 interim dividend for FY27; check record date

"In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/26-27/105 dated October 05, 2026 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), have, today i.e. October 8, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c.₹ 1,955 Crore," the company stated.

Vedanta dividend record date

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed on October 14, 2026.

"Further, as intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," it added.

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Vedanta Q2 preview

Ahead of Vedanta's second-quarter results, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects consolidated EBITDA to rise around 7 per cent sequentially, primarily driven by higher zinc prices.

Zinc International's EBITDA is expected to increase 104 per cent QoQ, supported by higher zinc realisations and volumes, according to the brokerage.

Zinc India's EBITDA is likely to rise 5 per cent QoQ, driven by higher zinc prices and increased lead and silver volumes, partly offset by lower lead and silver prices.

Copper EBITDA is expected to improve to Rs 21 crore from Rs 11 crore in Q1, led by higher prices, Nuvama said.

Vedanta share price

Vedanta shares were trading 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 256.30 at the last check. The stock has declined 5.60 per cent over the past one month.