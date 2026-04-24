Vedanta arm Hindustan Zinc Q4 results, dividend amount announcement date, time | Stock up 21% in 1 month

Hind Zinc Q4 results 2026: Vedanta Group stock Hindustan Zinc Ltd, is all set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results and a potential interim dividend today, April 24, 2026.

Hind Zinc Q4 results date and time

The board meeting is officially scheduled for today, Friday. While there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the exact timing of the result upload, the numbers are likely to be announced before the scheduled earnings call. According to the exchange filing, the company will host the conference call "at 16:00 hours IST" today.

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Hindustan Zinc dividend 2026.

Along with the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, the exchange filing noted the board may also declare the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2026-27.

Looking back at its historical track record, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 on June 17, 2025. Before that, investors pocketed an interim dividend of Rs 19 on August 28, 2024, Rs 10 on May 15, 2024, and Rs 6 on December 14, 2023.

Stock performance

In the last trading session on Thursday, the shares declined by 2.12%, closing at Rs 592.05 on the BSE. However, despite yesterday's slight dip, Hindustan Zinc shares have surged 21% over the past month.