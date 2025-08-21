Vedanta declares second interim dividend of Rs 16 per share; details here

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced its second interim dividend for the current financial year 2025-26 (FY25). The company's Board of Directors approved a payout of Rs 16 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 each.

The latest dividend translates to an aggregate outgo of around Rs 6,256 crore, Vedanta stated in an exchange filing.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout has been set as Wednesday, August 27, 2025, as informed earlier by the company. The dividend will be disbursed within the statutory timelines prescribed under law.

Earlier this fiscal, on June 24, Vedanta had declared its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Vedanta distributed a total dividend of Rs 43.5 per share in FY25, amounting to around Rs 17,000 crore. According to AceEquity, the company had declared Rs 29.5 per share in dividends worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24. In FY23, Vedanta announced dividends aggregating Rs 37,572 crore, translating to Rs 101.5 per share.

Meanwhile, the announcement was made after market hours, with the stock closing 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 446.80 earlier in the day.

Separately, the metals and mining giant recently encountered a setback after the company court adjourned the hearing on its restructuring proposal to September 17. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred proceedings on Vedanta's planned demerger following serious objections raised by the government.

The Centre alleged that the company had withheld key information, overstated revenues and concealed liabilities, while also claiming that Vedanta had modified its demerger scheme after securing approvals from Sebi and the stock exchanges.