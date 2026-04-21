Vedanta demerger: Metals and mining giant Vedanta is being demerged into five separate entities, with Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate's board approving May 1, 2026 as both the effective date and the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive shares in the newly carved-out businesses.

The spin off into specialized listed entities is directed at unlocking value, improving operational focus, and making each business more investable.

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Agarwal has referred to the demerger as a "3D" strategy. Demerger, Diversification, and Deleveraging in order to double the size of Vedanta. The demerger aims to let each business chart its own course and raise capital independently.

Vedanta will be split into five entities, which are:

1. Vedanta Aluminium : Aluminium business

2. Vedanta Oil & Gas : Upstream and oil assets

3. Vedanta Power: Power generation

4. Vedanta Iron & Steel: Ferrous portfolio

5. Vedanta Limited: This entity will hold Hindustan Zinc (zinc, silver) and act as an incubator for new verticals, including technology.

The demerger will simplify Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector focussed independent businesses and provides opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors.

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The demerger provides a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets.

Each shareholder will get one additional share in each of the four new companies (i.e., in addition to their existing Vedanta shares).

The firm announced the demerger plan on September 23, 2023. It stated the objective of demerger was to create world-class sector leading companies driving next phase of growth and capitalise on India and the world’s growing demand for commodities, energy and technology.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, had stated: "By demerging our business units, we believe that will unlock value and potential for faster growth in each vertical. While they all come under the larger umbrella of natural resources, each has its own market, demand and supply trends, and potential to deploy technology to raise productivity."

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The mining conglomerate reported a strong set of financial results for the third quarter ended December 2025, with net profit of Rs 7,807 crore, rising 60% compared to Rs 4,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta were trading on a flat note at Rs 768.35 in early trade on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3 lakh crore.