Vedanta dividend payment on April 22: Anil Agarwal stock to turn ex-date tomorrow; key details

Vedanta Ltd shares will turn ex-date for dividend on Friday. The board of Anil Agarwal-led mining major had recently declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, totalling Rs 4,300 crore. The record date for identifying eligible investors is set as March 28, Saturday.

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This was the third interim dividend by the company for the ongoing financial year, with the previous two interim dividends coming in at Rs 16 per share and Rs 7 per share, respectively. The fresh dividend announcement has taken the total FY26 dividend outgo to Rs 34 per share.

Angel One Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are a few other stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividend alongside with Vedanta on Friday. Vedanta at the time of announcing the corporate action had said that the dividend would be duly paid within the stipulated timelines, as prescribed under

law.

Vedanta had earlier paid dividends worth Rs 6,256 crore last year (Record date: August 26, 2025). Besides, it also paid Rs 2,737 crore as dividends (Record date: June 24, 2025. The three interim dividends so far totalled Rs 13,293 crore.

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In total, Vedanta declared a total dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in FY25, amounting to Rs 16,772 crore. As per AceEquity, it announced Rs 29.50 per share dividend, worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24 and Rs 37,572 crore or Rs 101.50 per share dividend in FY23.

Vedanta shares were recently in news after the company moved NCLAT, challenging NCLT nod to Adani's bid for acquiring Jaiprakash Associates. Vedanta said the matter pertained solely to a legal proceeding initiated by the company in its capacity as a stakeholder, in accordance with applicable law, and does not have any material impact on the operations, financial position or performance of the company.

"We wish to reiterate that the Company is and will continue to comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and keep the stock exchange(s) duly informed of all material information / events, including price sensitive information(s), in accordance with the applicable provisions," Vedanta said on March 31.