Vedanta dividend: Rs 2,737 cr payout declared; record date, other key details

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board of directors at a meeting held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, considered and approved Rs 7 per share as the first interim dividend of FY26. The dividend amounts to Rs 2,737 Crores.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend would be Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and the interim dividend would be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the Anil Agarwal company told stock exchanges.

Nuvama in a recent note projected Vedanta's dividend per share at Rs 30 each in FY26 and FY27.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 18, 2025, has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of Rs 7/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to c. ₹ 2,737 Crores," Vedanta informed BSE and NSE.

Vedanta shares were trading 0.49 per cent lower at Rs 456.65 on BSE. The stock is up 2.63 per cent year-to-date against 5.47 per cent in the BSE Metals index.

Vedanta paid a total dividend of Rs 43.5 per share in FY25, amounting to Rs 17,000 crore. As per AceEquity, it declared Rs 29.50 per dividend worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24. It announced dividends worth Rs 37,572 crore Rs 101.50 per share) in FY23.

Vedanta shares were in news earlier today, as the Hindustan Zinc promoter was looking to sell shares worth Rs 3,018.20 crore through block deals. The floor price of Rs 452.50 apiece was set at a discount of 7 per cent from the previous closing price of Rs 486.35 on NSE. The total offer size stood at 6.67 crore shares, comprising of 1.6 per cent of existing total outstanding shares.

Later Vedanta confirmed stock exchanges that it sold 66.7 million shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild process, representing 1.6 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital.

"The gross proceeds from the sale of shares amount to Rs 3,028 crore. As we actively progress towards the demerger of Vedanta into sector focused entities across diverse verticals, this capital raise will help de-leverage the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, enabling each of the demerged entities to pursue their independent growth plans."

"This transaction reflects continued investor confidence in Vedanta’s strategic direction, particularly the progress made over recent quarters in delivering record production, driving cost efficiencies, and execution of its deleveraging and demerger initiatives aimed at long term value creation for all stakeholders," it said.