Vedanta, IDFC First Bank, Eternal: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Wednesday on the back of rebound in the US and IT stocks amid renewed concerns over global trade tariffs. The BSE Sensex rose 50.15 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 82,276.07, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 57.85 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 25,482.50 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including IDFC First Bank, Eternal Ltd and Vedanta are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Eternal | Caution | Resistance: Rs 265 | Support: Rs 240

Eternal continues to trade in a clear daily downtrend, marked by a consistent formation of lower highs and lower lows with prices holding below key short and medium-term moving averages. Although deeply oversold Stochastic readings indicate the possibility of a brief pullback, the broader bias remains tilted toward selling on strength. The 265 level has emerged as a crucial resistance zone and any short-term rebound toward this mark should be considered an opportunity to reduce exposure rather than evidence of a meaningful trend reversal.

Advertisement



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 800 | Stop Loss: Rs 680

Vedanta Ltd has given a rounding bottom breakout after a few days of retracement with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 800, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Vedanta around Rs 710-720 zone with a stop loss at Rs 680, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.



IDFC First Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 76 | Support: Rs 65

Advertisement

Following a 20 per cent plunge from its recent swing high of Rs 86, IDFC First Bank Ltd has entered a precarious technical phase triggered by a wave of negative news. This aggressive selloff has forced the price below critical long-term benchmarks, specifically the 100-day and 200-day moving averages while the RSI continues to signal bearish momentum. Immediate stability now depends on the Rs 65–66 support zone; if this floor holds, the stock may see an oversold relief rally toward Rs 74–76 but a breach below this level would likely accelerate the decline toward the Rs 60–62 range.