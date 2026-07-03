Vedanta Iron and Steel share price: Shares of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, one of the four newly listed entities carved out of Vedanta Ltd under its demerger plan, gave 116% returns in 14 trading sessions since market debut on June 15.The Vedanta Group stock hit a record high of Rs 44.77 today, more than double the listing price of Rs 20 on June 15. Market cap of the firm has also more than doubled from Rs 7800 crore on the listing day to Rs 16,974 crore in the current session.

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On the day of listing, Azim Premji Invest-backed PI Opportunities AIF bought Vedanta Iron shares worth around Rs 102 crore through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 21.02 per share.

Market experts have advised investors to remain cautious before taking fresh positions in Vedanta Iron, saying it is too early to assess the standalone fundamentals of the newly listed company following Vedanta's demerger.

Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities said Vedanta Group stocks are witnessing strong momentum and speculation and that too much money is chasing the counters.

Bathini said he would wait for a couple of quarters to gauge how things are going.

"On a longer-term perspective, these companies will deliver well as far as their performance is concerned. But the quarterly earnings are extremely crucial to make any kind of a serious investments in these companies, I'll wait for a couple of quarters' earnings post-listing," he said. For now, a momentum trade-off is going on Vedanta counters following the de-merger, Bathini said.

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Market analyst Arun Kejriwal said investors are still in the process of evaluating the intrinsic value of each demerged entity. According to him, at least one quarter of financial performance should be available before making a meaningful assessment of how the newly listed businesses compare on their own merits.

Vedanta has now completed its long-awaited demerger, resulting in the listing of four new companies—Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Power Ltd. Including Vedanta Ltd, the group now comprises five separately listed companies.

Commenting on the restructuring, Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, said each of the five businesses operates in a high-growth sector with significant long-term potential. He reiterated the group's commitment to rewarding shareholders through regular dividends while creating sustainable value across all the newly formed companies.

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Agarwal also outlined the group's ambitious expansion plans, stating that Vedanta intends to invest $20 billion over the next five years to capitalise on India's growth opportunities. He added that each of the five companies has the potential to evolve into a $100 billion revenue business over the long term.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE have placed the securities of Vedanta Iron under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. The exchanges move stocks to the short-term or long-term ASM framework to alert investors about heightened volatility in share prices.