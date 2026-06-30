Vedanta Iron shares extend rally, surge 10% to hit fresh record high

Shares of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, one of the four newly listed entities carved out of Vedanta Ltd under its demerger plan, continued their rally for the 10th consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock jumped 9.86 per cent to hit a new record high of Rs 35.65 in opening trade. It was last seen trading 9.24 per cent up at Rs 35.45, taking its two-week gain to 60.41 per cent. It was listed on June 15.

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Premji Invest-backed PI Opportunities AIF picked up Vedanta Iron shares worth around Rs 102 crore through open market transactions on the company's listing day, purchasing the stock at an average price of Rs 21.02 per share.

Sharing his view on Vedanta Iron, expert Arun Kejriwal said that market participants are still evaluating the standalone value of each new entity following the demerger. He added that one needs to wait for at least one quarter of financial results to determine how these newly listed companies stack up.

Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "For any kind of serious investment decision, I prefer to wait for a couple of quarters and monitor how the results pan out." For those willing to enter, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy would be the way to go, he added.

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Vedanta Iron is a fully integrated iron and steel company with operations spanning India and Africa. Formed through the integration of businesses such as Sesa Iron Ore, ESL Steel Ltd and Western Cluster Ltd, the company has a presence across the iron ore and steel value chain, covering exploration, mining, processing and manufacturing. Its product portfolio includes steel, wire rods, TMT bars, pig iron, ductile iron (DI) pipes, ferro-silicon, cement and metallurgical coke.

Meanwhile, Vedanta's demerger process has been completed with the listing of four separate entities -- Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Power Ltd. Along with Vedanta, the conglomerate now has five listed companies.

"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous potential. We remain committed to being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for all the companies," said Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group.

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Highlighting the opportunities in India, Agarwal said the group plans to invest $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of these companies has the potential to reach $100 billion in revenue," he added.