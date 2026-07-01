Vedanta Iron shares rally over 67% in two weeks; company issues clarification on price movement

Shares of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, one of the four newly listed entities carved out of Vedanta Ltd under its demerger plan, surged 10 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 38.77 in Wednesday's trade. At this level, the stock has rallied 67.11 per cent in just two weeks following its listing on June 15.

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In response to exchanges' query on price movement, the company said, "With reference to your email/letter dated June 30, 2026, seeking clarification on the significant movement in the price of the Company's equity shares, we wish to inform you that the Company has made all disclosures required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

"We confirm that there is no material event, information, or announcement that, in our opinion, requires disclosure under applicable regulations and has not already been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges. Further, the Company is not aware of any specific reason for the movement in the price of its equity shares," it added.

BSE and NSE have placed the securities of Vedanta Iron under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. The exchanges move stocks to the short-term or long-term ASM framework to alert investors about heightened volatility in share prices.

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On the day of its listing, Premji Invest-backed PI Opportunities AIF acquired Vedanta Iron shares worth around Rs 102 crore through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 21.02 per share.

Sharing his view on Vedanta Iron, expert Arun Kejriwal said that market participants are still evaluating the standalone value of each new entity following the demerger. He added that one needs to wait for at least one quarter of financial results to determine how these newly listed companies stack up.

Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "For any kind of serious investment decision, I prefer to wait for a couple of quarters and monitor how the results pan out." For those willing to enter, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy would be the way to go, he added.

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Meanwhile, Vedanta's demerger process has been completed with the listing of four separate entities -- Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Power Ltd. Along with Vedanta, the conglomerate now has five listed companies.

"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous potential. We remain committed to being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for all the companies," said Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group.

Highlighting the opportunities in India, Agarwal said the group plans to invest $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of these companies has the potential to reach $100 billion in revenue," he added.