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Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 945 crore, revenue rises 9% 

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 945 crore, revenue rises 9% 

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 earnings: The company reported a revenue growth of 9% YoY at Rs 2,507 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2303 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 5:11 PM IST
Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 945 crore, revenue rises 9% Vedanta Oil & Gas: EBITDA slipped 3% to Rs 1,232 crore in Q1 against Rs 1272 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited, India’s leading private oil and gas exploration and production company, reported a profit (including Discontinued Operation) of Rs 945 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 104 crore in the year ago period. The company reported a revenue growth of 9% YoY at Rs 2,507 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2303 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

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EBITDA slipped 3% to Rs 1,232 crore in Q1 against Rs 1272 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. It climbed 16% from Rs 1057 crore EBITDA in the March 2026 quarter.

The company reported an average gross operated production of 77.7 kboepd across its assets, while the average working interest production stood at 51.1 kboepd. kboepd stands for "thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day," a standard unit of measurement in the oil and gas industry.

At the end of the first quarter, total gross oil and gas production reached 7.1 million boe, while total working interest production stood at 4.7 million boe.

Speaking on the performance, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO and Whole Time Director - Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited said, "Q1FY27 marked a defining milestone in our journey with the company’s listing on the BSE and NSE. The quarter's performance reflects the resilience of our business and our focus on operational excellence, exploration success with Deep Gas discovery, and disciplined capital allocation. As we advance a strong pipeline of near and medium-term growth opportunities including exploration drilling, enhanced oil recovery (ASP), and infill development campaigns aimed at arresting decline and enhancing production and resources, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

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The company’s strong EBITDA and revenue growth, and healthy PAT, reflects its solid fundamentals and continued commitment to optimising operations and enhancing efficiency for  efficiency for long-term sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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